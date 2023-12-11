MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Spencer Williams with Hope Springs Church in Semmes. We want to talk about the Latino ministry that your church is starting. What will it consist of?

Guest: Well, it’s in its infant stages. At this point, we’ve got some people in place. We’ve been doing a lot of praying, and we don’t know exactly how this is going to work out. But we understand that there’s a need in our area and we’re trying to reach that need. However, we how we do it, you know, we in years, we we thought about missions as going away, you know, and we you know, the Matthew tells us that, you know, when the Lord said go into all the nations.

Anchor: So talk to me a little bit more about that. How did you determine that there was a need to have this kind of Latino outreach?

Guest: Well, it started when we moved to our current location. We are now in a little storefront in Sims, but we were placed beside the Women’s Resource Center. Yeah. And I think that’s where we met. And we we started we went over there and we said, Hey, I don’t know what you need from us, but we want to help you out in any way.

And it turns out that they had a, a small class of, of Latino women that were coming there for, for help birthing information, pregnancy, that sort of thing. And we said, well, that’s what we want to be a part of. And so they just started coming to our church on Tuesdays.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Faith Time: Hispanic ministry in Semmes Part II