We wanted to talk about Valentine's Day, that being Valentine's Day this week, we want to talk about love. What is the difference between how the secular world views love and God's love?

Guest: OK, let let me do this as we start and tell just a brief story, it really captures the heart of God concerning love. Soren Kierkegaard, philosopher, 1800s and. Brilliant guy. He talks about how that Jesus came to the Earth and he tells it by this story that there was a Prince that rides into this village, sees this peasant girl, she’s beautiful and captivates his heart. And so he realized, because of his power, he can’t come in like that, because kings take things over, they conquer things. So he goes away, comes back as a pauper, works in the village, is a farmer and then he wins her heart. They decide to get married, and he rides back, gets his entourage, and comes back as a conquering king. And so. This is what Jesus did for us is that he came and dwelt among us. And he sought to win our hearts, not to conquer us. So when you talk about love, you have to look at what Jesus did for us that he came in perfect love, non-manipulative. He wasn’t coming to dominate, but he was coming to win our hearts and that’s what you know, true love does. First Corinthians, chapter 13. Paul says that love isn’t puffed up. It’s not self-seeking it. It says that you know it. It does not seek its own. It’s a. It’s a real giving. It’s a real giving posture and in this culture right now it’s all about what we can get and what we take. Actually, love gives. Even when you don’t get what you want in return.