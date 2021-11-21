Faith Time: God’s call to have a thankful mindset

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. Thanksgiving is this week. I’m joined this morning by Pastor Jame Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church in Pensacola. While Thanksgiving is an American holiday, what are its ties to faith?

Guest: It’s interesting, the Thanksgiving Proclamation from George Washington “Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor– “ Later he talks about a day of public Thanksgiving in the United States to acknowledge with grateful hearts and it goes all the way back to the original proclamation that George Washington made.

Q) Why is thankfulness important?

Guest: Because it’s the will of God – 1 Thessalonians 5:18 the Bible says “in everything give thanks.” That’s a pretty well-known verse to many Christians and the verse right following is quench not the spirit. Thankfulness is important because it’s the will of God and when we’re unthankful it is something that then will quench the spirit from leading our lives.

Q) Why do we sometimes forget to be thankful?

Guest: We get overwhelmed with the stresses of life. I’m reminded in Romans and there’s a valid list of reasons to be discouraged. It includes distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril, sword, but the passage goes on to say that yes we have things to be discouraged about more than that we have things that we can be encouraged about. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. So Christians are to rejoice even in the midst of persecution, famine

Q) How can we find thankfulness even in dire circumstances?

A) An understanding of walking in the spirit and appreciating the many benefits God bestows, I tell people they should pour themselves into the Bible and a passage that helps us remember how Good God is is Psalm 100 and 3-4 times we’re reminded God is Good.