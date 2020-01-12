Faith Time: Gideons International

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anchor: Give us a quick primer, what is Gideons International?

Guest: A Bible distributing ministry that started in 1899 by businessmen who were led to place Bibles in hotels. From 1899 to 2002 the Gideons had distributed 1 billion Bibles and by 2015 2 billion. Now the 300,000 Gideons worldwide strive to distribute 100 million Bibles each year. We are volunteers who take zero compensation so that we can assure those who contribute to this ministry, that all monies go to the purchase of Bibles.

Anchor: I’ve never stayed in a hotel room in the US that didn’t have a Bible in the nightstand, what is the importance of that kind of reach?

Guest: Unfortunately, not all hotels are allowing the placement of Bibles. We ask that customers share their concerns with the hotel front desk when there is not one available. We have many testimonies from those who have read these hotel Bibles and have been ministered to with many accepting Jesus Christ as a result.

Anchor: How did you become familiar with the Gideons and what is your role with the Gideons?

Guest: I received a small New Testament in elementary school from the Gideons and then again from our baseball Chaplain at USA. I saw many of my unchurched teammates reading their copies during our travels to different cities to play. I now speak in churches and give regular updates and testimonials of what the Gideons are doing worldwide.

Anchor: How do you think this work spreads the faith?

Guest: Many of the people, young and old, who receive these Bibles live in areas where there are no organized churches and certainly no Bibles.

Anchor:Most people know about the Bibles in hotels but in what other ways does this organization commit to community outreach?

Guest: All across the world we are distributing Bibles to the schools, colleges, jails/prisons and hospitals etc.