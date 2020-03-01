Faith Time: From Misery to Ministry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sister Angela Williams with House of Rescue Church Ministries joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about your story-“From Misery to Ministry”-What was your path?

Guest: My path to From Misery to Ministry was laid through painful moments in my life, leading me into ministry. There was a time where the adversary tried to make me think my path was not real, that God was leading me down the wrong road. But to God be the glory, the Lord manifested Himself to me, on several occasions to insured He was always with me, even during my times of misery. He assured me that my misery moment would work for the good of the Kingdom.

Anchor: What was your “rock bottom?”

Guest: For me, my rock bottom moment was in my time of living in homeless shelters. I was more scared than concerned about how others may judge me for having to live there. I was scared and frightened because I was fearful I wouldn’t be able to provide for my babies. I have two beautiful daughters, Hannah Faith and Lauren Hope, and they were very little. In fact, Hannah was only 1, getting ready to turn 2, and I gave birth to Lauren, and then took her home to a shelter. My marriage crumbled, and in fact, my divorce was final the day Lauren was born. I didn’t think I could sink lower. But even in that pain, God still spoke to me, and commanded me to praise Him, and worship Him, even then.

Anchor: How do you want your story to inspire others?

Guest: My story is my testimony. And the whole reason why we give testimonies is for other believers to have hope. There are so many women and children, in Mobile County, who feel hopeless. My mission is to minister with my story to women and children shelters and encourage them that they are never alone. The first thing to do is believe that the Lord is real, and He wants to lead you by the hand out of your misery moment, so you will be able to see His power. When you see His power, you will have strength and hope and faith.

Anchor? What can people do in their lives to pull themselves from misery?

Guest: Again, the 1st step is to believe that Jesus is real, and that He is Lord. There is no way I could have made it through my misery moment without Him. I needed Him, then, and even now. Again, He is the answer. He will give you the strength to endure. Most importantly, develop a life of prayer and get into the word of God. The word of God states, in Nehemiah 8:10 that “the Joy of the Lord is your strength.” The word of God gave me the fight I needed to be pulled out of my misery moment.

Anchor: What has been the most important lesson from your journey?

Guest: I can’t stress this enough, JESUS, JESUS, JESUS! The Lord will allow us to go through trials and tribulations for us to call on Him. That’s what’s missing today, and that’s why a lot of Christians go wayward. Only Jesus pulled me out of misery, and now I am able to do ministry. I was able to keep my mind on Jesus. “This is the Lord’s doing.” Psalm 118:24