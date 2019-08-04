Faith Time: Fresh Starts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Marvin Lue with Stewart Memorial CME Church joins us to talk about the fresh starts that come with a new school year. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: School is starting around the region and we wanted to talk about fresh starts–what is a fresh start to you?

Guest: Fresh Start means another chance at success, redemption, knowledge, development, and achievement.

Anchor: How do you encourage parents and students as they start another year of learning?

Guest: Parents and children must develop an intentional relationship based on time and talent. That means we spend time together, we speak POWER to each other and we sit down to work out problems academically and socially.

Anchor: What do you think is the hardest part about returning to school?

Guest: The hardest part I believe is an adjustment to new surroundings and expectations.

Anchor: What do you pray for at the start of the school year?

Guest: I pray for a thirst for knowledge, a sense of discipline and respect, ample resources needed to succeed.

Anchor: How can prayer help students day-to-day?

Guest: Prayer focuses us on our goals and reconnects to our source of power. Prayer gives peace and clarity so we have a better understanding of what our purpose really is.