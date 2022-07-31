SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Racial reconciliation and anti-racism aren’t terms that come up in church every week but it’s an issue worth exploring. I’m joined by the Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Saraland, David Roach, to talk about how Christians can foster racial reconciliation.

Guest: Admitting that there is a problem. We can see any time there’s a routine poll announced on the news that the response to political issues can often be divided according to race. We also see major reactions after big news events like the killings of George Floyd and others. So first we have to see that there is a problem, but then I think the biggest step is for Christians to see that scripture addresses the issue of race and racial reconciliation.

That’s a huge one. And then also we need to have a dialogue with friends of other ethnicities. And dialogue should really mean listening and asking questions more than being quick to assert our opinions.

Anchor: So why is Sunday the most segregated day of the week, and what can we do to mend that?

Part of it is practical. Sometimes churches are segregated because of things like language differences, and worship style differences among cultures. But we also have to admit that the segregation in churches is rooted in America’s racist past. When you go back to the days of slavery. Blacks and whites were worshiping together in the same churches in the South, but that was only because these slave masters forced their slaves to go to those churches at times slaves would gather in the woods for secret churches, and then after slavery was ended, blacks fled from those white churches where their masters mistakenly thought they would stay,

Scripture addresses racism and racial reconciliation. I’ve been at my church in Saraland for a year and a half, and we’ve preached through every verse of the books of acts and Jonah, and you can’t do that without seeing the topics. Of race and acts, Gentiles and Jews were divided in the church, and they had to address that, and in Jonah, you had a prophet that hated Nephites so severely that he didn’t want to take the message of God’s love to him. And he had to be rebuked. If churches take the Bible seriously they can’t help but talk about these issues.

Anchor: How do you think the SBC in particular has tried to deal with points in its history where race has been a point of conflict?

The SBC is dealt with race both by passing resolutions that say their views and by taking practical actions. In 1995, the SBC adopted a major resolution apologizing for its racist past and stating a desire to do better in the future. In the years since the SBC has adopted other resolutions related to race, for instance.It passed a resolution denouncing the use of the Confederate battle flag, and another resolution denouncing the alt-right. It passed a resolution on critical race theory and intersectionality, and there have been other statements too then, practically, the SBC has tried to do better