Faith Time: Focusing on the reason for the season at Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Blake Newsom with Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile. With Thanksgiving behind us people are looking ahead to Christmas–his church starting this coming weekend has a unique way to mark the season–Miracle on Dauphin Street–what’s going on?

Guest: Chad, this year has been incredibly difficult and draining as we have faced COVID and other issues. We at DWBC want to provide the surrounding area with an opportunity to get out and enjoy the season, so from December 4-13 we will have ice skating in our parking lot. The skating will be open to everyone and will be $5 per person. We will also have hayrides, food and seasonal snacks, Christmas movies, and a market with local vendors to do some of your Christmas shopping. We will also have local musical groups and school bands on select nights. So, everyone is invited, and prices will be reasonable for families.

[Fridays 5-10; Saturdays 10-10; Sundays 1-9; and weekdays 5-9]

Anchor: We often talk about how the secularization of Christmas is harmful–let’s put a pin in that for a moment–in what ways is it beneficial to Christianity that secular interests recognize this important Christian Holiday?

Guest: Christmas is my favorite time of year because it is a time when the message of Jesus is woven throughout the cultural ethos. It is a time when concepts central to the Christian faith—concepts like love, peace, joy, and hope – are widespread. It’s a time when you can go in almost any public space and hear music and messages celebrating Jesus. And, it’s a time when people are reminded of the value of giving over receiving.

Anchor: How does one “keep Christ in Christmas?”

Guest: This is more than a bumper sticker slogan. Christmas is the celebration of Jesus coming into a world filled with sin and the residual effects of brokenness, disease, death, and heartache. Jesus split time and came offering an opportunity for peace, hope, love, and joy to people in desperate need of forgiveness of sins and new life. I think it is crucial during the Christmas season to spend time reflecting on questions: “Who is Jesus?” “Why did he come?” and “What impact does His coming have in my life?” The more we focus on Jesus, the better our Christmas season will be.

Anchor: How is the secularization of Christmas harmful?

Guest: Christmas is one example of the increasing secularization of all aspects of society. The effect of secularization is that it crowds out those necessary moments of reflection on the most important issues of life such as meaning and purpose, which are issues we must consider for human flourishing. In an age of distraction, we must fight to ensure that we are considering the meaning and purpose of life, and the meaningfulness of the coming of Jesus.