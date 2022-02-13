FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Faith Time is our weekly conversation on Matters of faith. Anxiety and stress are things people deal with on a regular basis. Churches and pastors are here to help. The lead pastor at BayLife Church in Fairhope Brian Pipping joins us to talk about how we can get personal peace.

Guest: Personal peace seems so hard to come by and yet it was one of the primary priorities that Jesus had when he walked on the planet. In fact, one of his number one promises was that peace I leave with you my peace, I give to you, not like the world gives, right?

He said, don’t let your heart be troubled. Don’t be afraid. You know peace doesn’t really seem like a big deal Until we lose it, and then it’s a really big deal. You know, as pastors, we get a front-row seat to see the impact of a lack of peace in the lives of our people.

Anchor: So how big of a problem is a lack of peace?

Guest: Yeah, you know, in our culture we tend to refer to a lack of peace as anxiety and 40 million adults have been diagnosed with a clinical anxiety disorder that’s 18% one in five. And that’s just the people that get diagnosed, right? We know that you don’t get diagnosed until your life is substantially disrupted. If you think about it in terms of how different it is, our response to anxiety, to the pandemic, for instance. And no doubt the global pandemic, one of the most tragic events to hit our shores. 800,000 people lost their lives with a COVID diagnosis. And kind of justifiably, we shut the world down for almost a year. And yet 40 million people, one in five adults in this country, are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, something that makes marital breakdown, hospitalization, unemployment, even suicide far more. likely, and yet culture seems to shrug its shoulders and say a big deal.

Anchor: How can we get personal peace?

Guest: It’s one of the top priorities of Jesus, right? He, after he rose from the grave he made his primary way of greeting his followers peace be with you right? Three times in John Chapter 20 alone he used that greeting. It’s really important for us to know what real peace?

It’s not just tranquility, it’s something bigger than that. It’s wholeness, it’s completeness, it’s internal integrity. It means that we’re not broken inside anymore, and that can only happen if we restore a relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ that we have to understand that we’re all spiritually broken, but the God loved us so much that he sent his son to die on the cross for us.

He rose again the third day to prove he had the power to restore our peace, and if we believe that if we put our faith in Christ alone then we can have peace with God and it’s the peace with God that restores peace of God in our life. If anyone out there in the audience is struggling with this, I I just encourage them, you know, talk to your pastor about the struggle you’re experiencing. And if you don’t have a pastor, hey how it would be my privilege to have a conversation with you at Bay Life Church. We want to make this a safe place for broken people.