Faith Time: Finding hope in a chaotic world

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — With economic concerns, a new COVID variant, and other troubles in the world, how do we find hope? That’s what we’re talking about today with Father Nicholas Napolitano with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs. How do you find the Light of God in a chaotic world?

Guest: We see light in a chaotic world by changing our perspective. Just like when we sit in a dark room and light a candle, look at the candle, not into the dark corner of the room. Or move the candle around so that it can illuminate what is around you in the room. In other words, when the world is dark and chaotic, stop looking at the darkness and look for God. Change your perspective and seek Him. Allow him to shine his light on the world that you can see it the way he sees it.

How do we know how to recognize God’s grace?

Believe it or not, God’s grace is quite easy to spot once you train yourself to see it. Where there is peace, and I mean a peace that can withstand being scared or unsettled, there is God. The world of sin breeds division and undue fear. The grace of God breeds unity, peace, and joy.

Why is the world chaotic if God is omnipotent and could just fix the world?

This is a great question. I think many people struggle with some form of this sort of doubt. If God is all good, all-loving, and all-powerful, why does he allow chaos and suffering? We need to come to the realization that happiness is not the same as the absence of suffering. I can be free of suffering and yet still unhappy. Likewise, I can be full of suffering and yet full of joy at the same time. There is a redemptive quality to suffering. God can use suffering to draw out good. Christ died on the cross, he suffered the evil chaos of a death. And through his death, he saves the world from the grasp of death and allows us to experience eternal life. Why does God allow suffering? To bring about good, but I cannot answer the question about particular suffering.