Joining us for "Faith Time" is Tim Mims with East Pointe Baptist Church in Spanish Fort. We are talking about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

What do you think the importance is of having good ties between athletes and their church?

Guest: Well, you know, the support and encouragement, having that foundation and the base for for relationship, that no matter what’s happening as far as their life or on the field or on the court, there is a foundation that doesn’t change. That foundation in a relationship.

Anchor: How does FCA use sort of inspiration and perspiration to help students grow?

Guest: We become like what we behold. So what we believe is going to shape directly our practice is that intensity and relationship that moves to the practice.

Anchor: How can athletes find a greater purpose beyond what they do on the field through this?

Guest: Well, you know, the big questions in life all of us are seeking to ask. Life is so unpredictable. So the one purpose or the one pursuit, which is a relationship with God, doesn’t change. That doesn’t fade while so much about life does. So that’s the great bit.

Anchor: I think that’s a great thing to notice because you’re not always going to have that team or that athletic prowess. What do you like most about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes?

Guest: It’s a personal relationship and really investing in people, whether it’s coaches or students and they’re able to be there where I couldn’t get into some of these places. They already have those connections. So that’s what I like the most about it.