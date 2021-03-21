Faith Time: Fasting for Lent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Archbishop Thomas Rodi with the Mobile Catholic Archdiocese. We’re in the middle of Lent–a lot of observant Catholics fast during this time, the practice is less prevalent among Protestants. Why is this an important part of the Catholic observance of Lent?

Guest: Fasting is found throughout the Bible. Many people are not familiar with fasting, but the Bible teaches us to fast. If the Bible teaches us to do something, we should want to do it. We are called to fast. Jesus supports the discipline of fasting both by His own personal example of fasting and when He says “When you fast” not if in Matthew 6:17. It is clear that Jesus teaches us the importance of fasting both through His example and by His words.

Anchor: Most major world religions have some sort of period for fasting, why is some personal sacrifice important?

Guest: Fasting disciplines us to want God even more. It refocuses on God. Prayer must be the foundation of fasting. If it is, then fasting strengthens the blessing of prayer within us. If prayer is the spiritual weapon, fasting is the spiritual whetstone on which it is sharpened. If fasting is not connected with prayer, it becomes only something to improve one’s health. When we refrain from eating so that we can reduce weight, reduce cholesterol, or lower blood pressure, we are dieting, not fasting.

When we fast, and when the fasting is united to prayer, the entire body, our entire self, becomes involved in the prayer. Prayer is no longer an endeavor of only the mind or the heart. Instead, the entire person, body and soul, is engaged in prayer. We remind ourselves that man does not live on bread alone. Fasting reminds us of our dependence on God. It reminds us of our hunger for God. It humbles us before God.

Anchor: What do you hope parishioners gain from these days of reflection and prayer for Lent?

Guest: Just as we reflect upon the great event of our salvation, the passion, death, and resurrection of our Lord, we will come to an even deeper appreciation of how much God loves each one of us.

Anchor: Along with Lent, when do you recommend Catholics fast?

Guest: There are seven moments when fasting is especially important and which are mentioned in the Bible.

· To prepare for something important: such as when Moses fasted on Mt. Sinai awaiting God to give him the 10 Commandments, or when Jesus fasted in the desert before beginning his public ministry.

· To seek wisdom as to when Paul and Barnabas prepared to select elders and commission them for the Lord’s service.

To deal with grief as when the Prophet Nehemiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem

· To show repentance as when King David repents of his adultery.

· To seek protection as when the Prophet Ezra asks for a safe journey.

· To gain success in on upcoming difficulty as when the people fast before battle.

· Finally, To praise God as when the Prophetess Anna remains in the temple awaiting the Messiah, constantly praying and fasting.