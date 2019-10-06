Faith Time: Fall Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sam Sinclair joins us to talk about Cloverleaf Baptist Church’s upcoming fall festival. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about your church’s fall festival–when and where is that?

Guest: Saturday, October 26 from 1-3 at Cloverleaf Baptist Church. We’re located at 6500 Three Notch Road. Anchor: What events will be included?

Guest: Our desire is to put on a great event to serve families in our community as we enjoy the cooler weather. We’ll have a bounce house, outdoor games, face-painting, live music, free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, snow cones, and a free raffle. By the way, everything will be free 🙂

Anchor: How do community outreach events help fulfill the mission of the church?

Guest: To answer that question, we’ve got to understand the mission of the church. According to the Bible, the church exists to glorify God by making disciples. That begins with helping people understand that they are sinners who need a Savior, and then calling them to repent and believe in Jesus. While we certainly want to seek the good of our community, we’re ultimately concerned with helping people find and follow Jesus. It all starts with meeting people, serving people, and loving people. An event like this gives us the opportunity not only to serve our community, but also to begin building relationships that will lead to meaningful conversations.

Anchor: What is your favorite part of these events?

Guest: It’s always awesome to meet our neighbors and see families enjoying the afternoon together. While there’s a lot of work that goes into an event like this, it is worthwhile to be able to invest in our community as we point people to Jesus.

Anchor: How does the congregation come together for an event like this?

Guest: We’re not a huge church, so this is truly a team effort. Pretty much everyone in our church is playing a part in this, whether in the planning, in setting up, staffing events, or cleaning up afterwards.