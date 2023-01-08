MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning is Wayne Miller with Grace Lutheran Church in Mobile. We wanted to talk about the Christian Epiphany. What is it?

Guest: The Christian Epiphany is sort of the official end of the Christmas season. Being that there are 12 days of Christmas. We have January 6th which is 12 days after Christmas and the Epiphany recognizes the time when the three wise men come, and they recognize that Jesus is king. They come and they worship him and recognize him as the Lord. The Epiphany is also know as Three King’s Day to some cultures.

Anchor: So what lesson can we learn from this part of the Christmas season?

Guest: Yeah, there are a lot of lessons with it, but when we say Epiphany, Epiphany means revealing a revelation. Luther always said that the Bible is the cradle that holds Christ, and we are revealed to the Lord through the word of God and the Word of God is incarnated through the flesh of Jesus. We know who Jesus is, the savior of the world, the Messiah, not only to Jews but also to gentiles as seen when the three kings come to worship him.

The three Kings also each brought a gift for Jesus. Why were those gifts significant?

Guest: They were significant. We have gold, frankincense, and myrrh right? Gold is sort of a prophecy in a way that not only were the gentiles the first to come and worship Jesus, but gold signifies something that’s fit for a king. Frankincense is something that’s fit for worship, and myrhh is something that was used for embalming back in the day.