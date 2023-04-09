MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Easter. Joining us this morning is Kevin Mills with Loxley Church. We wanted to talk about Easter, really one of the biggest traditions, the biggest holiday really, in Christianity. What Easter traditions do you observe?

Guest: You know, it being Easter Sunday, I think today, of course, will be in church together with our church family. We’ll have some great services there this morning. And then as a family, we typically gather together this day we have a big meal. We look for folks in our church who don’t have families. Yeah, those college kids that are in town that didn’t go home.

We invite them into our home and we just have a big, you know, celebration. We talk about Easter. We talk about the resurrection.

Anchor: When we talk about Easter, another thing that we talk about are eggs. Why is there a connection between Easter eggs?

Guest: You know, it’s interesting. I did the research on that. It’s it represents, I think, for the Christian New Hope, new Life, this idea of emerging Christ emerging from the tomb. The idea of painted eggs was interesting. Back in olden times during Lent, eggs were forbidden. It’s one of those fruits. So painting those eggs was this anticipatory moment that when you broke your fast at Easter, you were able to dig into those eggs.

Anchor: So why does Easter sometimes feel like a second-tier holiday in Christianity, even though it’s really the most important observance in the faith?

Guest: Yeah, that’s a good question. You know, I think that Easter gets lumped into a lot of big things, like think about where we are on the Gulf Coast. We start out with the new year and then we go on to Valentine’s Day. Then we immediately rushed into Mardi Gras, then we go to Lent. We have Saint Patrick’s Day sprinkled in a little spring break.

And then for those teachers that are listening, you’ve got that summer break coming on the horizon. So Easter kind of gets lumped into all that. But I think it’s a good question that caused us to really to slow down and take a look at that.

How do you make Easter elevated to the importance it needs to have?

You know, I think it’s interpersonal as a family. What we do is we make sure the kids understand why they’re doing what they’re doing, why we do Easter egg hunts, why we do the big meal, why we celebrate Christ’s resurrection. But then on top of that, as a student ministry, what we do at the church is last Wednesday, students were given a packet with a sort of scriptural reference for each day going from Maundy Thursday to Good Friday to Silent Saturday to Easter Sunday.

So they were encouraged with their families to sit down and go through their scriptures to really pattern out what that means for us as believers.