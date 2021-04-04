Faith Time: Easter “Jesus rose again so we can begin again”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Brian Pipping with BayLife Church in Fairhope. Today is Easter Sunday, the most important day in Christianity–we’re talking about your Easter message, please expound on “Jesus rose again so we can begin again.”

Guest: Everyone on the planet has their own unique life experience but we also have a shared experience, we are spiritually broken. We are broken in different ways and through different experiences but in the end, we are all broken. We all need a fresh start…the opportunity to begin again. Jesus’ resurrection proves that he has the power and authority to make that possible. Jesus declared his purpose for coming to earth in a single line, “I have come that you might have life and have it abundantly.” It was the apostle Paul who said if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. That’s what makes the message of Easter so encouraging. Jesus rose again so we can begin again.

Anchor: How can we get that fresh start with Christ?

Guest: That really is the critical question. So often we think that we have to clean ourselves up spiritually before Jesus will accept us. In truth, it’s just the opposite. We have to be willing to admit that we are broken and only Jesus can redeem us. It was the Apostle Paul who made the observation that God showed his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us. He died for us while we were still a mess and rose again so that we could begin again.

Anchor: The global pandemic had a profound impact on churches. Because public gatherings were suspended for so long many people found it easy to drift from church and from their faith. How do you people get past their own self-doubt in renewing a spiritual life?

Guest: 2020 was a difficult year for the church and all those that they serve. Since we had to suspend public gatherings for nearly half the year, it disrupted the faith experience for so many. When we feel distant from one another it is easy to feel distant from God. The truth is that God cares deeply for the one who has wandered away. Jesus told a series of stories about His deep desire to recover those who have drifted. The most memorable is the story of the shepherd who had 100 sheep and left the 99 to go in search of the 1. If you feel distant from God, know that he loves you and wants you to come home.

Anchor: How does one maintain a relationship with Christ?

Guest: Such a great question…there are a few spiritual practices that will strengthen our relationship with Christ. Time spent in His word and in prayer is critical but equally important is time spent with our church family. Being in church this Easter morning would be a great first step. If anyone is looking for a church, the family at BayLife Church would be a great place to “begin again”.

Brian Pipping with BayLife Church in Fairhope