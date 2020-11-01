Faith Time: Easing political tension at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on Matters of faith, joining us this morning is Kyle Beshears with Mars Hill Church in Mobile. Election day is this week. People are getting together with relatives this time of year, how does one maintain civility when children and parents may be ideological opposites?

Guest: As a Christian, we hold the fundamental belief about humanity that each and every person is created in the image of God, which endows everyone with dignity and respect. And the greatest commandment that Jesus Christ gave—his words, not mine—was to love God holistically and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. A “neighbor,” as scripture defines it, is anyone other than you, e.g., family, friends, colleagues, and even enemies.

Jesus did not say, “Love your neighbor only if they think and believe the same things you do.” No, he said, “Love your Republican and Democrat and conservative and liberal neighbor as yourself.” So, the way I maintain civility with ideologically diverse family members is by remembering these things: 1) they inherently deserve my respect as God’s image-bearer, 2) they are fundamentally objects of my love because of Christ, and 3) frankly, a family is more important than politics. Don’t let this election rob you of the joy of family.

Anchor: We’ve talked on this program about how anything that occupies headspace, time, and energy can be a substitute for God, how does one avoid politics becoming its own form of person idolatry?

Guest: I’d expand that understanding of idolatry to include finding our ultimate value, purpose, and meaning in anything other than God, i.e., attempting to find fulness in the creation rather than the Creator. Politics is a thing in creation. For many people, we’ve let politics become an idol because—whether we realize it or not—we find our ultimate value in our vote, our ultimate purpose in the policies we support, and our ultimate meaning in the political ideologies we believe. “I am valuable because I voted X; my purpose in life is to support Y; I am meaningful because I believe Z.”

Voting and policies and ideologies are important, but they’re not of ultimate importance, so we must not discover our fulness in them. In fact, we can’t. When we ask politics to give us fulness, we’re asking too much of it. Politics makes a terrible god, as we’re seeing. Instead, as Christians, when we approach politics, we ought to do so from a mindset that we are ultimately valuable because we are made in God’s image; we find ultimate purpose in faith in Christ, and we find ultimate meaning in the Holy Spirit living in us. Everything else comes after these things.

Anchor: How do you bring together a class or congregation when political differences arrise?

Guest: Prayer, but not in the way we might think. Many people misunderstand prayer as a tool to change God—to persuade him or change his mind or move his heart. But, if God is who he says he is, “the same yesterday and today and forever,” (Heb 13:8) then changing him is impossible. Instead, prayer is more about changing us. It is a time when God works to persuade us and change our minds and move our hearts. And God is always leading us to remember that our true citizenship is not found in this world, but rather in the kingdom of heaven.

Jesus was asked at his unjust trial about his kingdom, and he replied, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). Jesus prioritized the kingdom of God over the kingdoms of humanity. Not that our society is irrelevant or unimportant but that the kingdom of God ought to receive our greatest affection and desire and attention. In other words, prayer synchronizes the beat of our heart with the beat of Christ’s heart, and Christ’s heart beats in time with his kingdom.

Anchor: What have you found most challenging in the last six months?

Wrestling with anxious distraction because of the three Ps of 2020: pandemic, protests, and politics. I never thought I’d live in a year where I would look back fondly at the introduction of “murder hornets” to American shores. But we have experienced so much illness and economic loss and injustice and racism and violence and political mayhem… it’s easy to sink into a perpetual state of anxiety. And it’s not an anxiety about one issue at one time; it’s an anxiety about many problems all at once, so I’ve been wrestling with distraction. I’m tempted, every morning, to check social media first, which only introduces more information that causes me more anxiety.

So I’ve been challenged this year to trust in the faith I believe, which tells me that Christ is “before all things, and in him, all things hold together” (Col 1:17) and that “for those who love God all things work together for good,” (Rom 8:28) especially when it seems like it can’t. But God made a lot of good out of all the bad in the death of his Son on the cross. So, I’m learning a lot about trusting God and resting in his promises.