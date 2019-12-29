Faith Time: Defining faith

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Jack Smith joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: This segment is called Faith Time–and it’s a great time to talk about Faith. How do you define faith?

Guest: Response: Webster’s dictionary defines it as trust, confidence, belief. The Bible defines it in Hebrews 11:1 as “The substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”. Examples are wind and electricity.

Anchor: Why is faith a crucial part of Christianity?

Guest: Response: Again, the Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6 “But without faith it is impossible to please Him”. Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 5:7 “That we walk by faith, not by sight”.

Anchor: How does someone know they have faith, for real?

Guest: Do they have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ? If they do then they will have no question about their faith. “To have the peace of God you must first be at peace with God”.

Anchor: How can we strengthen our faith?

Guest: By obeying God in everything. By reading His Word daily and through prayer. Also, worship Him, walk with Him, and work for Him.

Anchor: In what ways is faith tested?.

Guest: Either through Satan’s temptations or God’s trials of faith. Satan will tempt us to do evil. God will never tempt us to do evil but will test our faith. It’s a matter of how we respond when we are tested of God. James 1:2 tell us “That trials or testings of God are to be faced with joy because this joy results in patience, which leads to maturity, and full development.