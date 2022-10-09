MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Bennie Richardson with Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Foley, we wanted to talk about a fundamental thing, belief.

We talk about why it’s hard to keep faith in tough times and how we can get back on track. We talk about whether God tests our faith, the world, or is it a combination. Pastor Richardson also talks about how his belief and faith kept him safe while serving in Vietnam. It’s a good example of how God brings us through difficulties. These are important questions of faith many believers have on a regular basis.