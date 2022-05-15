IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — There are churches to suit all kinds of people out there—from traditional to contemporary. This morning we are joined by Calep Lewis to talk about the Cowboy Baptist Church in Irvington.

Guest: Well, the Cowboy Baptist Church is a group of folks that begin meeting in 2013 in my home and what it is is just a group of folks who love the Lord. We gather Sundays and Wednesdays we are “come as you are.” We don’t try to change people, we just preach the gospel and let him do the changing.

Anchor: Who’s it for?

Guest: It’s for everybody. We have folks that come in suits and ties, and folks that come in cowboy hats and boots, so it’s for everyone and everyone made to feel welcome here at the Cowboy Baptist Church.

Anchor: How would you say the Cowboy Baptist Church sort of ties together Western heritage with much older Christian traditions?

Guest: Yeah, well we’re not so much cowboy church, maybe is what people consider cowboy church with the western wear and things like that. We kind of went that way because it’s a church style that basically gets people asking questions like what is the cowboy church? We have more of a classic country, you know, like a classic country decor but our music worship and styles like that lean more country gospel, southern gospel, things like that.

How does the Cowboy Baptist Church blend with Christian tradition?

Guest: Well, Christianity is for everyone. I mean it is not just for the the the West or our people in other parts of the country. It’s really for everyone. We are very down to Earth people you know, kind of. You know, I wouldn’t really say Western folks, but we’re country folks. And I believe the gospel reaches far and wide is for everyone who has the heart to receive it. So therefore we reach out to everyone. As I said, we have cowboy boots and we have suits and ties, so it’s a really great mix of people. And I believe when we get to heaven, we’re going to see.

Anchor: What do you hope somebody can get out Of a cowboy church that they may not find at another different kind of church?

Guest: Right, great question. Well, we are a very laid back church is, you know a very laid back church. We want people to feel very welcome. Very comfortable here, what I have found in my years of pastoring is that and not to knock the churches. I’m not here to do that, I would never do that, but people have to almost break into a church here when they walk into it. Cowboy Baptist Church we want our folks to put their arms around them. They embrace them. They welcome them as they are, and I believe that is the difference. It’s a group from about 35 people to 300 people in about 3 1/2 years. So the Lord is really using that, but we’re loving on people where they are, and I think that’s the difference. You don’t have to clean yourself up, we want you just as you are.