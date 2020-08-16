Faith Time: Coronavirus impact in minority communities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Bryant Pugh with Outbreak Christian Ministries. We recorded this interview last week. Here is a look at our conversation:

Anchor: COVID-19 has been hitting communities of color at a higher rate compared to the rest of the population, how has it impacted your congregation?

Guest: It’s impacted our attendance. We’re seeing an influx of new people where maybe their churches aren’t hosting in-person services also we are seeing a decrease in attendance of some of our older community. And overall it’s caused us to look at church in a new way and try and find the best way we can be effective in spreading the good news which is the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Anchor: What do you advise members of your congregation do to stay safer?

Guest: I advise my congregation to make sure they are paying attention to there surroundings as well as following all health and safety guidelines. Also checking with their doctor to find ways they can boost their immune systems.

Anchor: What are some of the systemic issues that can lead to African Americans being impacted by COVID-19 at rate disproportionately higher than the general population?

Guest: As African Americans much like some other ethnicities, we are natural conjugators. We draw hope, strength, and energy from each other. Having an ethnicity that thrives off of community and now having to stay separated from what gives you strength it weakens the community and as much as we want to adhere to distancing guidelines, it’s hard to rewrite something that been embedded in you for so many years

Anchor: What is the most important issue you think needs to be addressed in this?

Guest: I think the most important issue that needs to be addressed as it pertains to Covid-19 is clarity (People don’t have a clear understanding of what it is, what it’s not, and or how to protect themselves).

Anchor: How have you changed your church to meet the needs of the congregation at this time?

Guest: Currently we are still hosting in-person worship services but we are also hosting online worship services as well. We also have added new additions to our facility such as sanitation stations and mask stations where people can sanitize and pick up a free mask before worship and we are having the building sanitized before and after every service