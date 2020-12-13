Faith Time: Connecting with others during the holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Craig Hindsman the Connections Pastor at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola. This is the time of year when we may be connecting with family or friends you may not always keep in touch with throughout the year. Where do you start fostering a good relationship with someone you may not talk to a lot?

Guest: One of the things I find interesting about family is that we don’t always get along. We sometimes have different political views we may have different views about how to raise kids, but always start with commonalities start with things you do have in common and really emphasize those things so for us it’s Auburn football every one of our family members is an Auburn football fan so we can talk about how’s Bo Nix doing whether we should get rid of coach. We go round and round about that and then also common memories. Shared experiences are incredibly important. Talk about “remember when we did this, or how we did this?” Not only do they help you to connect they also bring someone back to when their connection was strong. When you get together with people you haven’t seen in a while, shared experiences and those base commonalities are probably a good place to start.

Anchor: How can someone make a faith connection with someone who may be agnostic or atheist?

Guest: We think that’s tough, a lot of times people of faith go “wow, we just don’t have a lot in common.” The reality is we do live in the same cities our kids go to the same schools. Again it’s finding common interests. A lot of times we go head-first into religion “I’ve got to convince you to know Jesus.” Let’s take a step back and get to know the person first. One of the first experiences I had witnessed to somebody who I found out was Buddhist in high school. That was the first thing I found out about her, and I spent the next 3.5 hours convincing her to become a Christian, and it was not the greatest start to a relationship. We continued from there in 9th grade and we continued in dramatic arts and by the end of my senior year we were the best of friends, not because I pounced on her with religion I started with a relationship

Anchor: When reaching out to new people you may meet either in church or in public, how do you get someone to want to come back to the church?

Guest: There are reasons people may not be in a church, maybe they were hurt in a church, they had a bad experience, for those people what you have to do is show them there’s a difference, we have a lot of people especially in the south who are “cultural Christians” they go to church but sometimes Christ hasn’t really changed us. It’s a personal relationship it’s not a country club it’s a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, once that changes us and people see that change in us. If you go around complaining and there’s all this negativity coming out of you and then you ask someone to come to church. People who say “why would I want to you seem pretty sad.” So we have to live like we have the hope of Jesus Christ and then I think it will be very easy.