Faith Time: Churches continue to adapt to pandemic concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Father Frank Busbey with Holy Spirit Anglican Church. The pandemic has changed the way many of the faithful worship, perhaps permanently. How has your church learned to adapt to the changes that the pandemic brings?

Guest: We have learned to stay flexible and ready to make changes on the fly from week to week when needed.

Anchor: When a church has had to close then reopen after COVID exposure how do you strike the balance between bringing people back in safely versus not having too many people indoors?

Guest: Initially we asked for reservations with a cap on attendance. We have lifted that and numbers have stayed in a safe zone so far.

Anchor: How do you assess the right path forward when someone in the congregation or staff has a positive COVID test?

Guest: At the beginning, we set a written policy that if anyone who attended tested positive we would notify everyone who had been in church but not identify the person who was infected. We have done that and closed the public service the following week to avoid possible ongoing transmission.

Anchor: What’s the long term impact to congregations when you have people that may become accustomed to staying home and getting out of the habit of worship?

Guest: Every pastor I’ve talked with expects a significant loss in regular attendance. Churches will have to work at effective ways to reach out to new people.