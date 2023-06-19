MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith. Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is David Cagle with Downtown Church. We wanted to talk about a unique subject. We haven’t talked about this one before. I like this. What is a church membership?

Guest: Yeah, good question. So church membership is simply when a local church and a Christian intentionally connect with one another. And so that Christian is saying, hey, look, I’m a Christian also, and I want to be a part of what God is doing there at your church.

Anchor: So churches are known for having everybody and trying to be as inclusive as possible. You think of memberships, you think of a bit of exclusivity. But why do church memberships exist?

Guest: Yeah, So our church, we like to be inclusive as much as we can. You know, we welcome anyone off the streets, regardless of where you’re from, what you look like, even what you believe. But we do encourage any Christian that’s regularly attending our worship services to take that next step. I’ll give you a quick reason why. So in the New Testament, the Apostle Peter teaches us that every Christian is given spiritual gifts.

And when these Christians gather together and they’re consistently using these spiritual gifts, they’re they’re demonstrating God’s varied grace. And so you get pictures of God’s grace that you would not if you were outside of the context of a local church.

Anchor: So how can a person or family benefit by being a member?

Guest: Yeah, I think there are a lot of ways that we benefit by being a member of the church. A pastor of mine used to say that a church doubles the rejoicing and half the weeping in the life of a Christian. And I’ve seen that, and honestly, I’ve experienced that. When you go through those times that are really good and you have a church family around you that celebrates with you and is cheering you on.

It’s really encouraging. But we also see the opposite when we go through those times in life that are really hard and really scary. And we’ve got that church family around us that locks arms and walks with us through that next step. That’s huge.