Faith Time: Christmas 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is JT Wright with Airport Blvd baptist church In Mobile. Christmas is less than a week away, why is it one of the foundational holidays in Christianity?

Guest: Christmas is foundational because Jesus is the fulfillment of God’s promise to send a Messiah. The prophets spoke of a redeemer that would free people from oppression and expand the hope of salvation to the nations. It’s the point in history at which God revealed Himself to humanity tangibly and intimately. We celebrate Christmas because it is the prelude to Easter. We wouldn’t have a reason to celebrate Christmas without Jesus’ sacrifice and resurrection. Christmas and Easter encapsulate the story of Christianity.

Anchor: What is your favorite part of this season

Guest: That’s a great question. I’ve always enjoyed celebrating Christmas with my family and friends. The traditions of Christmas are special to me. The older I get, the more I miss so many people that made those Christmases special, and the places where we made those memories are gone. As I build new traditions with my family, I celebrate with joy, yet my appreciation for season grows each year. Making those memories and enjoying those moments are my favorite part of Christmas.

Anchor: What part of the Christmas story has the most relevancy to you today?

Guest: Many people are familiar with Luke 2:8-14 because Linus quoted it in A Charlie Brown Christmas. He stopped short of the most relevant part of the passage. Shepherds were outsiders and they smelled like sheep. The angels invited them to see Jesus. We don’t have to be VIP’s to be invited to come to Jesus, and we don’t have to clean ourselves up before we meet Him. In a world that builds so many boundaries, we need a God that tears them down.

Anchor: In a year that’s been marked by a lot of loss, how can we cherish this season and find joy in it?

Guest: Most of those loved ones I miss were believers. The gift of Jesus gives me hope that I will see them again in a place with no sadness. We will have an eternity together to celebrate with Jesus. In this unique time in history, all of us need hope. Jesus offers more hope than we could manufacture here on earth. God’s assurance of hope is the greatest source of joy we have, no matter what the year might be.