MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is University of Mobile President Dr. Lonnie Burnett. We wanted to talk about religious culture shifting, it’s important to young people as it is to their parents and grandparents, but is it? What trends are you seeing with people able to pass that tradition along to the younger generation?

Burnett: Well Chad, good to be here first of all, but it’s an interesting trend because recently the Pew Research Center did a major study where they asked people two questions. Basically, what faith were you raised in and what are you now? Well, and what they’ve seen is kind of startling. They see that the transmission of religion is declining. For example, in 2020 the nation was 64% Christian. They say if the trend continues it’ll be like below 50%. Within several decades it’ll be less than half, so they’re seeing less transition of religious culture. It seems like.

Chad: When is this most likely to happen to young people, and what is the most common change?

Burnett: It’s clearly defined. It’s between ages 15 and 29. The biggest change. Videos people going from being religious to what they call none of the above, they answer that they’ve got no affiliation, that will one day be the largest subgroup of the non-affiliated.

Chad: What do you think is driving it?

Burnett: First of all, I think it might be politics, because religion has become sadly political, heard a person. The other day that. A Democrat can’t be a Christian. Well, that’s very upsetting. It seems like politics is pushing religion into certain categories. It’s also economic. We stress, you know, in education good jobs, which is great, but we leave out morality and character. Even the churches, I think have kind of downplayed instruction to young people. It’s more of, you know, it’s. Concerts, which is great, but I don’t know if we’re doing the exact training in the faith we should be doing sometimes when their issue is economics as well.