MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local church is marking a major milestone in 2022. Travis Johnson, lead pastor of Pathway Church joins us to talk about the 10 year anniversary of “Buy a Tree Change a life” a program that raises money for charity through buying Christmas trees. Johnson talks about how it started.

Guest: a little small group mission project that got out of control and now it’s a nationwide effort. We sell Christmas trees to help children globally and locally, and we give away 100% of what’s raised. What it is is we had a Coast Guard family in our small group that had adopted a little girl from Ethiopia. They were trying to adopt her older sister before she aged out and at the time 10 years ago an adoption like that cost about $25,000 I think. Now it’s more like 40 or $50,000 which is insane, but we had some ideas. One of the guys in the group said that he had sold Christmas trees before he did agricultural sales in a farming type of sales. So we tried it and it was a great success, wonderful in our community and we were able to fully fund that adoption. It was such a good experience for us. We rolled it out to some friends. Started a 501C3 organization just let it go. So now it’s in 17 states. This next year we’ll sell 22,000 trees

Anchor: How do you think it’s helped people?

Guest: The little girl that was adopted from that first year She lives in DC now she’s married and she has a little boy. And in a really good life they’re doing some really wonderful things, so I know for that one person that made a tremendous impact. It funds children homes, orphanages, schools.

Here in our community Every year we give away backpacks filled with these supplies so that kids can start out their year really great. We’re partnering with boys and Girls Club, fostering the Gulf Coast. A number of entities like that one of our favorite organizations to work with is also FCA.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the work that FCA of South Alabama is doing is incredible. Mentoring and partnering with kids. And then we partner in with some schools for their athletic programs to help kids that maybe can’t afford to travel, can afford uniforms come along beside them. Tutoring, mentoring a number of things like that.

Anchor: Why do you think this program has been able to grow in the way that it has?

Guest: Well, everybody wants to give around Christmas. Some people don’t have to give or have very little to give, there are people with, you know, plenty of disposable income that can give, you make some substantial gifts. But with the Christmas tree sales, someone can change a buying behavior that’s already in their life and can buy through by a tree, change life and know that that Christmas tree long after it’s gone is making a Really great impact, And you know when I think about it honestly even like with March, March for life, the sanctity of life, the value of life, every single human being is created in God’s image they have value, they have worth and people know that they understand that and so to be able to come along with people and help kids is just a really wonderful and a powerful thing people love being a part of it.