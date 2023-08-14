PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is James Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church. We want to talk about this idea. A lot of people today battle insecurity, yet people in the Bible, some of them seem to have supernatural confidence. So what can people in the 21st century do to have sort of like a first-century level of confidence?

Guest: That’s a great question. One of the most one of the verses that exude the most confidence in my mind are the first verses that come to my mind is Philippians 413, where Paul says, I can do all things through Christ, which strengthens me. It exudes confidence. And what’s interesting, though, is it wasn’t some kind of confidence rooted in naivete, right?

Some kind of abstract confidence. It’s I can do all things through Christ, which strengthened its me. And for people to really understand that there’s a things there to which he refers, you have to read the preceding verses. I mean, Paul had experiences in his life where he was a base, I mean, completely empty, no money, financially destitute. But then he had also other times where he was abounding, where he was really blessed financially, and yet because he had those experiences, he can make this declaration, I can do all things.

And what he’s saying is Christ was with me when I had nothing. You know, Christ was with me when I was blessed and had something. And I and I found a way to be confident no matter what the earthly circumstance was.

Anchor: So we’re talking about Paul. And but can you give us also examples of other conflict questions from Scripture?

Sure. I think of David and Goliath. I mean, both of those men, interestingly, were confident individuals. Goliath was confident because he was a champion of war. But David was confident because he had fought a bear and a lion. So when the two come together, I mean, it’s interesting. A teenager would go to fight Goliath. His confidence, though, wasn’t just rooted in his experience. Goliath had experience as a man of battle. But David’s confidence was a supernatural confidence because it was resting in the Lord.