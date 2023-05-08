MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Justin Driver with Forward Church. We are talking about early Christianity and the Book of Acts. What can we learn about the early church through that book?

Guest: I love the book of Acts. It really outlines the birth of the New Testament church. And there are so many awesome takeaways from the Book of Acts. I see a church that’s passionate. I see a church that’s really abiding by the principle of loving God with all their heart, all their soul, all their mind, all their strength. And they’re really dedicated to everything that Jesus laid out for them.

Anchor: So what do you think Jesus, as early followers did to make sure that his work lived on?

Guest: Yeah. You know, before Jesus ascended into heaven, he told his followers, he said, you know, go into all the world, teach these people the things that I have taught you. Be sure of this. He gave them that great commission. And they spread that gospel. They they preach the message of repentance by faith, believing in Jesus Christ. And I think that is so important for us today. We have that same commission to spread the good news, the gospel of Jesus Christ to all the world.

Anchor: How do you think the Holy Spirit helped this fledgling faith?

Guest: Oh, the Holy Spirit is is so essential to the church today. And, you know, he helped in so many ways. Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to be our comforter. Not a lot of people know this, but a lot of the spread of the church took place because of persecution. And Holy Spirit is our comforter. And he’s not only our comforter. He’s our power as well. Jesus said you’ll receive power to be witnesses. And that boldness that the early church displayed through the power of the Holy Spirit to spread the gospel of the good news of Jesus Christ, that’s so essential and how the Holy Spirit helps us in our life.