Faith Time: Biblical “pandemic” story from Old Testament

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Will the COVID Pandemic ever end, and what are some historical lessons we can take from the Bible about pandemics of the past. Christopher Williams with Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church joins us to talk about the Pandemic story of Numbers 21?

The pandemic of Numbers 21 is when a snake bite killed many of the children of Israel. Directly after God had blessed the Children of Israel with a victory over the Canaanites did the children became irritable and spoke out against God and Moses saying “Why did you drag us out of Egypt to die in this godforsaken country? No decent food; no water, we can’t stomach this stuff any longer.” So God sent poisonous snakes among the people; they bit them and many in Israel died.

Why is it important to listen to people God places before us and how does that apply to today?

God uses man to lead men. One of the hardest things for mankind to do is to follow, however, God’s desire is that all of mankind would follow his lead and that’s why in the religious sector of society God said “I will give you Pastor according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding (Jerm 3:15).” God has all of the answers and he departs them to those he chose.

What can we learn when trust in God falters?

Deciding that even though we see people dying all around us from the virus, we boldly declare that it’s a hoax, it’s not real, it won’t affect me. We would rather listen to others that have no knowledge or understanding of the Coronavirus, and follow their direction to take drugs intended for animals

What is the most important lesson you take from God’s history with pandemic events?

God has the knowledge, know-how, and ability to stop this and every other pandemic that we face but he allows us to decide if we will listen to his voice or someone else. God has put people in places to save us just as he did when the children of Israel were stricken by the snake bites. God said to Moses, “Make a snake and put it on a flagpole: Whoever is bitten and looks at it will live. So Moses made a snake of fiery copper and put it on top of a flagpole. Anyone bit by a snake who then looked at the copper snake lived. So God call young science, gave her vaccine for COVID-19, who gave it to manufacturers to make in large quantities and disbursed it across the land to Doctors, Nurses, and others to vaccinate the country so that we could live.