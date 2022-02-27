MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LC Green with Smith Memorial AME Church in Mobile joins us. It’s easy to get sad or discouraged, we talk about what the Bible says about encouragement.



Guest: The Bible says that we ought to always be encouraged as the Bible says that we ought to edify the Saints, so we ought to always be encouraging to one another.

Achor: Why is it important to encourage other believers as well?

Guest: Because that there there are so many things around us that discourage us. The devil is always throwing stuff at folks. To discourage them, and there’s nothing sadder than a discouraged Christian. So we got to always be on our guard to make sure that we are encouraging one another. If we just focus on the things that are happening in this world, that will bring it down, man.

Anchor: How do we find ways to encourage one another?

Guest: Find ways or a smile always help. A smile always helps that’s one way. Always be the person with a smile. Being courage and or ask very few questions but just just keep saying just keep saying joyful things.