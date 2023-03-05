FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning is Darren McClellan with Fairhope UMC. We wanted to talk about the Baldwin Family Village and for people that don’t know, what is it?

Guest: Yes, we’re excited. Baldwin Family Village is the first transitional housing program for women and children, homeless women and children in Baldwin County. It’ll be the first of its kind and we’re thrilled to bring it to the area.

Anchor: So how did you determine that there was a need for something like this in Baldwin county?

Guest: Well, I’m a pastor of Fairhope United Methodist Church. And, like so many pastors in our communities, we have the regular engagement with the poor and those in need within our communities and. So it’s really having those faces and persons right in front of us and realizing that we did not have the facilities and the resources necessary to bring about the kind of transformation that was needed. We needed more than just a Band-Aid for the moment.

Anchor: So what is the most important mission for the Baldwin County Village?

Guest: Well, it’s really about personal transformation. It’s about the opportunity to engage. On those obstacles to your own sustainability and through life skills courses and through engagement and environment and community and support, to figure out what it is that has made homelessness possible in this case and what it would take to eradicate that for these individuals.

Anchor: What do you think are some misconceptions people have about homelessness in Baldwin County?

Guest: The greatest thing is just creating an awareness of the reality for us and Baldwin County is such a beautiful place. We have so many wonderful developments. But in 2021, the Baldwin County School system informed us that there were 300 children that were without a home on any given night and that most of our solution to that thus far has been to outsource those poor either to Pensacola or to Mobile. And so it becomes a test of our own character as a community to realize that if we know better, we can do better. And so the perception is that these folks are lazy or that they are somehow not interested. We recognize that 70% of those women and children, now those women already had a job when they came into the program. And so, these are not lazy persons, they may be escaping domestic violence, or any other factors that may have contributed to this.

For more information click here.