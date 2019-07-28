Faith Time: Back 2 School Prayer Rally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Way Baptist Church is hosting a prayer rally this evening in the runup to the start of the school year across the Gulf Coast. For more information check here. Dr. Blake Newsom with Dauphin Way Baptist joins us to talk about the event. Here’s a look at our conversation.

Anchor: Your church is hosting a back to school prayer event this evening–when and where is it?

Guest: The event is tonight at 6:00 at Dauphin Way Baptist Church.

Anchor: What do you pray for?

Guest: Tonight, we will be focused on praying for those various groups who will be returning to school in the coming weeks. We will have a time of general prayer, praying for God’s blessings on the upcoming school year. We will also pray specifically for the various groups connected to the school systems: administration, support staff, teachers, students, and student families.

Anchor: What do you think is the hardest part about returning to school?

Guest: A new school year brings new challenges. You go into a new year understanding it will not be a perfect year. School, as in life, includes the challenges of managing schedules, managing expectations, managing people, making tough choices and a host of life issues that will inevitably at some point cause frustration, disappointment, doubts, fears, failures. It can be pretty stressful.

Anchor: How do you hope prayer events like the one this evening will help?

Guest: We want to spark a movement of prayer. What if all of those, the tens of thousands of those, who profess to have a personal relationship with Jesus prayed to the God of the universe for His direct and personal involvement in the day-to-day activities of our schools? Just imagine the impact that could have.

Anchor: How can prayer help students day-to-day?

Guest: James 4:2 says “we do not have because we do not ask God.” I believe that prayer changes our lives by aligning us with God’s desires for us. We seek God’s will for our lives through prayer, align our will with God’s through prayer, and see God do the miraculous every day through prayer. There’s an awful lot we are not experiencing simply because we are not engaging God in prayer.