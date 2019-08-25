Faith Time: Avoiding parental burnout

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Charles Dent with the Effective Parenting Initiative and Parenting Academy joins us to talk about a trap many parents fall into. His organization is also holding a parenting workshop next month. Here’s a look at our conversation today:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about parental burnout. How do you define it?

Guest: It is a specific syndrome resulting from enduring exposure to chronic parenting stress.

Anchor: How do you overcome burnout?

Guest: Know your limitations; Have clear expectations; Create Common Practices; Take a “me” day; Connect with other parents; Set new goals; Be better prepared; Have a family fun day, Exercise; Get help (if needed).

Anchor: How do we as parents know when we’re getting close to burnout or being overwhelmed?

Guest: Start making excuses, a shift of responsibilities, emotionally distancing from child(ren) and others, change of attitude, lacking drive as a person

Anchor: Is it okay to say “hey I need some time away from these kids”?

Guest: Yes, highly recommended. With over 40% of parents suffering burnout, it is necessary.

Anchor: Patterns or traps do some parents fall into?

Guest: The Mom’s “guilt” trap. Trying to do it all. Feeling guilty if time is taken away from the kids or some other responsibilities; Listening to the opinion of others who never take time off.