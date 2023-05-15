MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Kevin Mills with Loxley Church. We have got Ascension Day coming up in the coming week. What is the story of Jesus’ ascension?

Guest: You know, you can find that story in the Gospel of Luke. Chapter 24, Chapter one, where the story goes at the end of the resurrection story narrative. Jesus takes his disciples and has a final moment with them before He’s taken up into heaven.

Anchor: So why is this story important to Christianity?

Guest: For Christianity itself, for those individuals, it was this anticipatory nature of Jesus coming back. He goes to prepare a place for them. It also fulfills that Scripture in Mark chapter 16, where he gives them this great commission, He tells them, and acts after one stay in Jerusalem until the coming of the Holy Spirit and ushers in that entire narrative of what happens next in the church in the Book of Acts. Tor us today, it’s also important because it means that Christ is coming back.

Anchor: We also point out that Jesus did not die a mortal death on Earth. Why is that important to Christianity?

Guest: It’s really important because it changes the way that people look at the idea of a Christ in terms of other gods and that Jesus doesn’t die a mortal death. He escapes, not escapes death, but conquers death. And in so goes to prepare a place for those believers with the promise that he will come again.