Faith Time: Advent 2020

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning Father Paul Zoghby with St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish. For many churches, we’ve entered the Christmas, Advent Season. What is Advent and how does it help Christians mark Christmas?

Guest: Advent is a slice of life that’s why it’s really essential for us to prepare for four weeks before Christmas. It’s not just for the celebration of Christmas–which is awesome. We love Christmas but it’s also an opportunity as Christians to reflect on the fact that our Savior didn’t just come but he’s coming now to recognize our presence in our lives and to recognize he will come in the Second Coming and when he comes at our death.

Anchor: What’s your favorite part of Advent?

Guest: Advent is just an ironic season, in the sense that the spokesman for Advent is John the Baptist. He’s that crazy guy that’s screaming and hollering, telling people to repent and make straight the way of the lord. So you wouldn’t think St. John, the guy who’s out eating locusts in the desert would be the fellow preparing for the coming of Jesus but he is, so Advent is a wake-up call.

Anchor: How does one “keep Christ in Christmas?”

Guest: We’re all looking for something joyful this year because we’ve had so many challenges. How do you keep Christ in Christmas, there are a few ways, allow Christ to be the person who’s in charge of your life allow Him to heal a broken relationship, allow Him to become a part of your life through prayer, allow Him to become a part of your life through repentance of sin. So you keep Christ in Christmas by making sure He’s a real person you’re speaking to and you’re allowing to change you.

Anchor: How is the secularization of Christmas harmful?

Guest: My mother, God rest her soul, said you can’t love both God and man, but our human spirit because of original sin, we’re attracted and attached to material things so the danger is we become attached to material things rather than the Lord, the Christmas season, the whole commercial aspect of it is a little like life. We’re called to Christ to be the controlling person of who we are

Anchor: When you light those Advent candles what sort of feeling do you get?

Guest: Lighting the candles is a chance to bring light in the darkness, it’s better to light one candle than curse the darkness, we need to be light. I Baptized a baby yesterday, and you light a candle, light an Easter candle and present it to the godparents and say “receive the light of Christ.” Be light like Christ in the world.

Anchor: As joyous a time as this is, it can also be overwhelming for families, how can you get ahold of the joy of the season without feeling overwhelmed by it.

Guest: I’d say set parameters. In other words, sometimes we over do it. That’s just the temptation of the human condition. We overdo, we overeat, we over drink, we over shop. It’s discerning from the Holy Spirit, what do we need to buy and for whom do we need to buy.