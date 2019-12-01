Faith Time: Advent 2019 begins

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Campus Pastor, Nick Williams with 3 Circle Church joins us to talk about the weeks leading up to Christmas. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: This is the first Sunday of Advent–what is Advent?

Guest: If we are not careful, the Christmas season can become about anything but celebrating the coming of Jesus.

Anchor: What is the value of Advent to the Christmas story?

Guest: Christians have taken part in this rich tradition for many centuries. Advent is a time of anticipation, making room in our hearts for Jesus, as we wait for Christmas Day. It symbolizes the longing for a Savior that was felt by followers of God for thousands of years before Jesus came to earth. Though our sin separated us from God before we were even born, God had a plan to redeem and reconcile us to Himself, through Jesus.

Advent also includes our waiting and longing for the second coming of Jesus…

Anchor: What do you pray about for this time of year?

Guest: I pray for a lot of things but more than anything else I pray that people understand why we celebrate Christmas. Even for those of us who believe in Christ it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of buying, traveling, and the overall business of the season. We as people need to slow down throughout the year, but especially during Christmas, to take time and remember who Christ was, why he came, and what that means for us today.

Anchor: What is your favorite part of counting-down to Christmas so to speak?

Guest: My favorite part is watching my daughters slowly understand more and more of the meaning of Christmas. It’s easy for them to understand Santa and getting gifts. It’s something completely different to explain the Savior of the world came as a baby, lived a perfect life, and died for us. That’s a little harder concept.

Anchor: The third Sunday in advent has special significance, talk about that.

Guest: Because we are not a liturgical denomination, we haven’t placed such special emphasis on the 3rd Sunday. We celebrate all of advent with reflection and anticipation of Christ coming as a child and his second coming as King.