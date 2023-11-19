SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Spencer Williams with Hope Springs Church in Semmes. We’re getting closer to Thanksgiving. We wanted to talk about the spirit of thankfulness. Why is it important to have that kind of spirit?

Guest: I think the spirit of Thanksgiving is something the Bible is very clear on. Paul says in First Thessalonians that we need to be thankful for everything and give thanks. I think that’s one of the most important things, and it drives a lot of the gospel and the writings of Paul. He’s praying for them. And I believe that Thanksgiving is just one of those things that we need to put a little more effort into these days and times.

Anchor: Why is it so easy to forget everything we could and should be thankful for?

Guest: Probably, we live in a society of abundance, and everything becomes common, and we forget that the things that we have are a blessing. And there is a need to be thankful for that. And sometimes we forget. We just let it go by because every day we have these things.

Anchor: How do you remain thankful even when you are sorrowful?

Guest: That’s a hard one. We’ve been through that, you know, with COVID, we faced that. But, as we went through it, we found out that even in that, we still need to be thankful. God says that all things work together for the good of those who love Him. And we feel like that, even in the bad, that we should thank God for everything.