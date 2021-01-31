Faith Time: A home that honors God in a world that doesn’t

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Travis Johson with Pathway Church in Mobile. A new year is a good time to start a new message. His church has just started a new series of sermons under the series “As for me and my house”–it’s about “building a strong home that honors God in a world that doesn’t.” Where do you start?

Guest: You start with the recognition that no matter how good this world can get, it won’t satisfy. Only Christ can. And, no matter how terrible life can be, it cannot rob us of our joy if we make Christ the center of our families.

As for me and my house is a message series that says, I can’t control what happens out there. But, I can control what happens in my home. And, regardless of what happens out there, I can make Jesus Christ the lord of my life and my home.

Anchor: If you start building a strong home on a spiritual foundation, how does that build into generations to come?

Guest: 4 generations ago, my great grandparents made a decision to accept Jesus as their savior.r. Our family before that decision was very different than after that decision. They broke a cycle.

Anchor: What is the power of a praying, engaged parent?

Guest: Being present in a world that is pulling at us takes intentionality.

Coming apart from your devices, news, stressed, work, and responsibilities to be present…to be fully present in the lives of your children is a huge blessing for your kids. Then, when you’ve done everything YOU can do to shape, enjoy, and be present with your family, we pray.

When we do what we can do, God will do what only you can do.

Actually, having engaged parents is one of the greatest advantages a child can have.

You can’t control your world. But, you can control the environment of your home. When you make Christ the center of your home, you fulfill your greatest purpose in life, which is to worship Him. And, regular proximity to God transforms your life and your family’s life.

Effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much

Stop your crying and wipe away your tears. All that you have done for your children will not go unrewarded; they will return from the enemy’s land. -Jeremiah 31:16

Anchor: How can people build on these teachings in their own home?

Guest: