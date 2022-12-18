MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning is Calvin Martin with New Light Baptist Church in the Campground Community in Mobile. We wanted to talk about Christmas. The meaning of Christmas. How do you define it?

Guest: Christmas is one of the most wonderful time of the year. I love Christmas because it bears a great meaning to me, and it bears a great meaning to the Christian faith. It lets us know that even though we were in sin, The Lord sent his son to die for us.

Anchor: How do we keep the meaning of Christmas in our lives without it being overshadowed by, say, the commercial forces that can sometimes really take up a lot of that energy during the holiday?

Guest: In these days and Times Now. Everything’s been. Going fast, yeah. Sometimes we just have to take time out and just slow down just for a minute and enjoy Christmas with our family. Enjoy Christmas to where we can just and just love one another at that particular time. That’s the way I feel about it.

Anchor: There are so many different aspects to the Christmas story. Whether it be the way that Mary and Joseph came into town, or the finding no room in the end, what do you say is the most important part of the Christmas story?

Guest: The most important part of the Christmas story that I love the most is that Christ was identified. Not only he was identified with the poor when he was born in a Manger, along with the animals there that He came to this world to save us from our sins and it means a lot to me.