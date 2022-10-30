MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. And joining us this morning is Bryant Pugh with Outbreak Christian ministries. Halloween is coming up this week. We want to talk about how the Bible describes fear, where do we start?

Pugh: When will you look at the Bible and how it talks about fear? It doesn’t give us a concrete definition. But when we look at the word fear in Hebrew, it references a word name. So when we look at the Bible definition of fear, we have to look at the fact of giving reference to say it in a simple way.

Chad: How does Satan use fear to win an objective?

Pugh: When we look at Satan and his characteristics. Everything he does is to mimic what God does right, and so oftentimes one of the tactics he will use to us is to try to change our mind frame, change our perspective, manipulate us into believing something, ’cause really when we look at fears, we’re scared of something that hasn’t happened yet.

Chad: It says in the Bible. Let not your heart be troubled, but that’s sometimes hard to do. How do we put that into practice?

Pugh: The best thing to do in that case is, first of all, understand. Where fear places in our life. The Bible says that God did not give us the spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. And so, in order for us to overtake fear and have our faith over fear, we have to feed our faith.