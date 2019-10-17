Gulf Coast CW Night at the Greater Gulf State Fair

JOIN THE GULF COAST CW AT THE GREATER GULF STATE FAIR, HALLOWEEN NIGHT FROM 5:00 – 7:30PM

The 2019 Greater Gulf State Fair will be held at The Grounds in Mobile, Alabama Friday, October 25th through Sunday, November 3rd.

There will be shows and activities all weekend long. However, our station is really looking forward to October 31st. Halloween is COLLEGE NIGHT and our Gulf Coast CW crew will be bringing the FUN ‘N GAMES!! Wear a costume and bring your active student ID to get in FREE.

Stop by the Gulf Coast CW table and score epic Batwoman CWag and other CW prizes. Gulf Coast CW Star, Tori B. will be meeting the public and taking photos for our social media pages. Swing by and show off your spooky costume or just to say hello.

Other activities happening at The Grounds on Halloween:

Thursday, October 31st – College Night

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Ticket Office Hours

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Young Professionals of Mobile Wiffle Ball Tournament

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Curious George Meet & Greet

4:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Pete the Cat Meet & Greet

5:00 pm – 8:30 pm – KidBuck$ Game Show

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm – Pirates of the Sky

For more information about dates, times and activities, visit the Greater Gulf State Fair website and Facebook Page. You can also find The Grounds on Facebook and online.

We’ll see you at the Greater Gulf State Fair! #GGSF2019