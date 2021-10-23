Ace of Hearts Poker Run raises $5,000 for American Heart Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fifth annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run was held on Oct. 23 in Mobile and Pensacola. 

The Ace of Hearts Poker Run event raised an estimated $5,000 for the American Heart Association.

Bryan Devine decided to join this year’s Poker Run after having heart surgery.

Devine described how he felt after learning that the mitral valve in his heart needed replacement.

“I never expected to ever have an open heart surgery,” said Devine. “I was at Sacred Heart three times for stage four pneumonia and once the third time happened and cleared up, they found out I had a bad mitral valve in my heart, and shortly thereafter, they scheduled surgery to replace my mitral valve.”

Devine said he will always support the American Heart Association so the organization can help others like him. 

The Poker Run ended at the Flora-Bama line where the winner of this year’s tournament donated half of his winnings to the American Heart Association.

