5th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run: Register today!

(WKRG) — It’s time again for WKRG’s annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run. We’re raising money for the American Heart Association on Saturday, Oct. 23. Enjoy a great day of riding, fun stops and a party at the world-famous Flora-Bama all while raising money for a good cause.

No motorcycle necessary, all vehicles welcome.

Pre-register below to get this free patch:

Alabama riders’ route:

START: Main Event Club: 6485 US-90; Theodore, AL 36582

Stop 1: Greer’s St. Louis Market: 260 St. Louis Street; Mobile, AL 36602

Stop 2: The Boot Store: 7245 N. Hickory St.; Loxley, AL 36551

Stop 3: Wacked Out Weiner: 215 East Laurel Avenue; Foley, AL 36535

END: Flora-Bama: 17401 Perdido Key Drive; Pensacola, FL 32507

Florida riders’ route:

START: Pensacola Harley Davidson: 6385 Pensacola Blvd.; Pensacola, FL 32505

Stop 1: Chasers Bar & Lounge: 5104 North W Street; Pensacola, FL 32505

Stop 2: Woodsies Hilltop Lounge & Package: 5204 Mobile Hwy; Pensacola, FL 32526

Stop 3: Costello’s Italian Deli: 8190 W Fairfield Dr.; Pensacola, FL 32506

END: Flora-Bama: 17401 Perdido Key Drive; Pensacola, FL 32507

How to pre-register:

To pre-register, click the link then click DONATE. Enter $25 in the “Other Amount” section to make your donation to pre-register for the Poker Run.

Riders who want to start in Alabama, CLICK HERE.

Riders who want to start in Florida, CLICK HERE.

From the American Heart Association:

“Thank you for supporting the 5th Annual WKRG News 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run, benefitting the American Heart Association. Together, we’re protecting families, empowering communities and changing the way we fight heart disease and stroke to save lives. The hero in each of us lives fierce, taking control of our well-being. Your $25 pre-registration for the Poker Run goes directly to the American Heart Association. Thank you for helping us as we break down barriers and inspire the hearts you love to live happier, healthier and longer.”

Sponsored by: