Say ‘Opa!’ It’s almost time for Pensacola’s Greek Festival

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the busiest places in Pensacola lately has been the kitchen at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. They’re getting to host thousands of people next month at Pensacola Greek Fest. It takes a lot of preparation and a lot of cooking and baking to get ready for the festival. This week, volunteers gathered at the church hall to bake 2500 cookies!

“That’s half of the total 5,000 cookies like this that we will bake,” says Paula-Maria Silivos, one of the chairpersons of the 2019 Pensacola Greek Fest

All kinds of Greek cookies and pastries will be featured at the festival, along with popular Greek dishes such as spanakopita, pastitsio (Greek lasagna), and moussaka (an eggplant dish.) The three-day festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 11, and runs through Sunday the 13th.

Greek immigrants made their way to Pensacola in the mid-1800’s. More than 250 families are members of the church on Garden Street. This is the 60th annual Pensacola Greek Festival. Silivos says the event allows the Greek community to share more than food.

“We share our culture. The flavor of Greece, the tastes of Greece, the sounds of Greece, the worship of Greece. We have church tours. We also share our dances.”

For more information on the 2019 Pensacola Greek Fest, you can go to their website or to their Facebook page,