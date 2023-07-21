PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — As a well-known skateboarder, surfer and musician, Freddy Esposito has been a part of Pensacola Beach culture for as long as most folks here can remember. But these days, Esposito has his eye on something different.

Instead of searching for the perfect wave, Esposito looks for the perfect shot through the camera lens.

“I tried to learn as much as possible so when I got to a certain age, I could maybe take a left-hand turn and do other things,” says Esposito.

Like many of us, Esposito is making his way through middle age. But unlike a lot of folks, he’s doing it with a smile and, he says, with very few regrets about leaving “yesterday” behind.

“I get old like everybody else and so I don’t want to try to be that person I was 30 years ago because I’m not,” says Esposito. “I purposefully through my life have tried to change directions every few years to make sure I don’t get bored or fit into a cliché. I think people need to let go of their expectations of them in their 30s and embrace what they can do in their 60s and 70s. There’s a big world out there.”

So, at this stage of life, Esposito is capturing that world with his photographs. He says he tries to create images that inspire a new way of looking at things. His photos range from tranquil to edgy.

“Some of the better shots I’ve taken have been black and white that are a little uncomfortable,” Esposito.

Uncomfortable, kind of like those shifts we all have to make as the years go by. But maybe they don’t have to be so hard. As we prepared to end our time with Esposito, he left us with something we can all “focus on.”

“People have a tendency to say you only live once,” says Esposito. “No. You only die once. You live every single day and if you give up those days that might be your biggest fault.”

If you’d like to take a look at Freddy Esposito’s photography you can find him on Facebook or go to the website youpic.com