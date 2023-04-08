PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There’s probably not much that catches 77-year-old Mike Goehring by surprise. He served under five U.S. Presidents as a Secret Service agent, keeping an eye on many important leaders. He was expected to be physically fit.

“They paid us in so many hours a week to work out,” said Goehring.

And to anticipate, well…anything. But about ten years ago, as he was enjoying retirement, the “unexpected” caught up with him.

“My general practitioner said ‘Mike, you’re at the age where we need to get you a nuclear stress test.’ Because I’d been testing a little elevated in my LDL, the bad cholesterol,” said Goehring. Then, “I get a call from the cardiologist who says, ‘Mike, we need to operate tomorrow morning. I had 85-86 percent b(lockage), a widow maker.”

After successful surgery, Mike’s protective instincts kicked in… for himself this time.

“This amazing body we’ve been given, you’ve got to take care of it.”

So, in his mid-60’s. he hit the gym. A decade later, he is still here, several days a week,

“It’s just become a lifestyle for me,” said Goehring.

He is not only working on his body, he tries to encourage other older folks to be vigilant in protecting our health.

“Being a couch potato is not the way to go,” Goehring said with a laugh.

Even when we don’t suspect a thing!

“I didn’t have a heart attack, no heart pain, no symptomology.”

After spending so many years as an agent who guarded the lives of others, Mike’s “secret” of guarding our own lives is out.

“Get into a program, watch our diet, get your rest, lots of water, all those things that keep the body healthy and moving and going,” said Goehring.

And this former agent’s “mission” is to live as long as he can and encourage you to do the same.

“I’m gonna’ die with my boots on that’s what I like to say,” said Goehring.