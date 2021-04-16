Drexel on the Road: Train depot transforming to honor Women Veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When most people look at the old, abandoned Amtrak depot in Pensacola, they see a rundown, overgrown eyesore. Michelle Caldwell sees the “track” to a dream — a dream she first had about 10 years ago and was born from her own service in the U.S. Navy.

“It doesn’t look great right now, but within the next couple of weeks, you’re going to see a whole different look down here,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell plans to restore the old depot and surrounding property to be home to a museum and monument honoring the country’s more than 2 million women veterans. She says it’s all about the “three Rs.”

“First we need to recognize the fact that we are actually here. Then there’s the respect part to that. Respecting the service that we have done and the ultimate women that have changed history but have who’ve never been recognized, and I think the last part is recruiting those women for the next generation.”

Caldwell’s organization is leasing the property from the city of Pensacola. In addition to the monument and museum, Caldwell says the site will also be home to a training center for veterans who want to go into the construction field. She hopes the museum will open in about six months, sending a well-earned salute of gratitude to all of the women who have served and encouragement for those who will serve in the future.

