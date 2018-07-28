Drexel on the Road: Sprout, the 4-legged prescription Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Sometimes the best medicine comes attached to a fluffy tail, a furry coat and four legs! That’s what children at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart are finding out. Sprout, a full-time facility dog “makes rounds,” bringing comfort to the children.

Sprout has been on staff at the hospital for 7 months. “She is official. Her first day on the job, we took her to HR. She has a badge just like everyone else,” says Julia Humphries, a Child Life Specialist, and Sprout’s handler/mom. “It’s a scary place to be because you’re unfamiliar with where you are, you probably have to have a poke of some sort.”

Hailey Strunk is a 17-year-old arthritis patient who says, “When it’s time for my infusion, I’ll be upset and like oh, I have nothing to look forward to, but now I can look forward to seeing Sprout.”

Blake McComas is battling cancer for the second time in his young life. Sprout is making a huge difference in his treatment time.

“She helps take my mind off it. And, if I’m in pain, it helps take my mind off the pain.” As he gently stroked Sprout’s head, Blake said softly, “It helps me get a little bit normal, I guess.”

Sprout and Humphries were both trained through Canine Assistants. “It’s important to know she’s not just a dog that comes through the hallway or goes into a patient's room just to be a cute fluffy dog. She is special and her job is special,” says Humphries. “She’s part of the team. She’s consulted just like a physician is consulted to go to a room if she’s needed. I let her lead the way. She may not go to the child or the patient first, she may go to the mom or dad. I’ll see the tears start rolling down the mom or dad’s eyes and I say, ok.. she knows that she’s doing.”

Like all caregivers, Sprout sometimes needs a break, and Humphries takes her on walks, outside to play fetch, and even lets her take naps in a quiet spot. Then, it’s back to work, where young Blake told us, “She’s comforting me and I’m pretty sure I’m comforting her, too.”

Sprout has her own Facebook page. You can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/sproutthefacilitydog/