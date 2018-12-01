Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Christmas is the time of year that brings out the child in all of us and when Santa comes to town, it’s a big deal! For first-timers and even veterans, the visit with Santa can be exciting and sometimes overwhelming!
“Sometimes they rush up and they hug me, sometimes they’re a little afraid. Sometimes they are just awestruck and they just sit there frozen,” says Santa.
What do the kids who talk to Santa about?
“They talk to me about their dreams. They tell me about their families. The tell me about their pets.”
Santa says you might be surprised what’s on some Christmas wish lists!
“The children they don’t just ask for toys for themselves. I have them come up here all the time and have them tell me they would like a toy for a special friend, or for somebody that they feel is in need. It always warms my heart to see how generous and caring the children are.”
Santa says the elves are working overtime make Christmas wishes come true, but he says the North Pole Santa’s Workshop is always excited when people like you pitch in!
“We can always use extra help. There’s the 'Magical Christmas toy Drive' that goes on at this time of year. Anything anyone can do to help alleviate the workload that the elves are doing is greatly appreciated!”
We asked Santa what he wants YOU to know about Christmas.
“That Christmas is about love. It’s about caring and it’s about sharing.”
You can share in the Christmas magic this year by donating a new, unwrapped toy to the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive. All toys donated will stay in this area and will be distributed to children in need with the help of the Salvation Army and Santa! You have until December 17th to help Santa and the elves out by donating to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. For a complete list of our sponsor drop off locations, click here.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
